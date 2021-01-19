AUBURN — The second of two architectural firms vying for the chance to design a new DeKalb County Jail met with county leaders Monday.
Representatives of Elevatus of Fort Wayne met with the DeKalb County Commissioners and other members of the jail committee, including Sheriff Dave Cserep II and two members of his staff.
Last week the county met with representatives of DLZ. The committee will meet again with both companies Feb. 1 at 2:30 p.m. to make a decision on which firm to hire.
Monday, Elevatus touted its experience specializing in justice projects. The company designed the DeKalb County Community Corrections Center that opened last winter at the west edge of Auburn. Its work includes designing the Whitley County Jail, the Cass County Jail currently under construction, the Adams County Jail, and sections of a facility under renovation in Marion County. It also worked on the U.S. Penitentiary in Terre Haute and on the detention facility at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba.
“We don’t just do jails in Indiana. We get outside our region,” said Elevatus partner Tony Vie.
Locally, the company has worked on buildings whose occupants include Team Quality Services, 9th Street Brew Coffee House, the YMCA of DeKalb County and the James Foundation.
Elevatus was represented at Monday’s meeting by its “justice specialist team.”
“We’re focused on justice buildings,” said company President Cory Miller.
Based in Fort Wayne, team members are no further than 30 minutes from Auburn and would be available to respond whenever necessary, the committee heard.
Vie outlined the company’s capabilities, which, he said, include technology and incorporating virtual technology in the design process. Making changes in the virtual design phase avoids costly changes in the field, the company noted.
Of its design approach and process, “First we listen,” said Vie. “You’re not going to find an ego in our design team.”
Vie said the company gathers data and is cognizant of budgets at each stage of the process.
“Working together is key, bringing everybody to the table that wants and needs to be,” Vie added. He said Elevatus is “solutiuons oriented.”
“There are going to be problems … it’s how you solve them,” he added.
Vie and Miller suggested two approaches to designing a jail — using a prototype design already used by Elevatus on other jails, with modifications specific for DeKalb County, or a traditional, customized design process.
Elevatus gave county commissioners President William Hartman proposals with fees for each process. After the meeting, Hartman said coming up with a prototype design with modifications would cost $925,000. A traditional design process would cost $1.425 million, Hartman said.
Miller said there are significant savings, both in time and money, from modifying a prototype design.
“It could be put out to bid as early as May or June,” if the prototype process is used, Miller said.
In bidding out the project, Vie agreed there should be sensitivity to local business and local labor.
On why the county should select Elevatus as its architectural firm, Vie said it has more justice experience than other companies; has never failed to complete a project; has a specialized justice team with close proximity to DeKalb County; would charge a fixed fee; and offers a competitive fee and schedule.
“Jails and detention facilities are specialized facilities,” he added.
