AUBURN — By the end of this week, the schedule for bell ringers for DeKalb County’s Salvation Army Red Kettle Campaign will be wide open and full of empty slots, said Renee Florin, campaign coordinator and executive director of Shelter/SonShine Ministries.
She said she hopes families, groups and individuals will answer her call to ring the bell to help others for the remainder of the holiday season.
Last year’s Red Kettle Campaign exceeded its goal by raising $21,175. As of Monday, this year’s campaign has brought in an estimated $7,000, Florin said.
Ringers are needed to staff kettles outside both doors to the Auburn Walmart store and inside the entrance to Kroger. Businesses, organizations, clubs, church groups, youth groups, families and individuals are encouraged to participate. Ringing began Nov. 15 and ends Dec. 31.
Money raised in DeKalb County stays in DeKalb County and provides: nursing home gifts distributed by Catholic Charities; school supplies distributed by Shelter/SonShine Ministries; financial assistance for families in crisis; summer camp for children; family assistance during natural disasters; and winter boots for school children distributed by Shelter/SonShine Ministries and Shoe Sensation.
Families served by the DeKalb County Christmas Bureau, which is operated by Shelter/SonShine Ministries, have rung the bell during the campaign, with the last family finishing Sunday.
“Auburn Rotary Rings Thursday, and home schoolers ring Friday. After that, it’s empty,” Florin said of the ringing schedule.
People can volunteer for slots ranging from a half-hour to two hours, Florin said. Signup can be done online at RegisterToRing.com. Alternatively, those who see an unmanned kettle and want to ring can go to the service counter inside the kettle locations, sign up and grab a Salvation Army bell ringer’s apron, Florin added.
Florin emphasized the impact of having bell ringers at the kettles. She said on an occasion when she did not have a ringer at the west door of Walmart, only about $3 was received in donations.
“If I have a ringer, we raise between $30 and $100 per hour,” Florin added.
On Dec. 1, the Salvation Army teamed with Shoe Sensation in Auburn and store manager Doug Kelley to host a winter boot giveaway. Funds from last year’s Red Kettle Campaign purchased new winter boots for 13 children. Last year’s funds also have been used to provide 50 school supply kits for each DeKalb County elementary school. The kits will be distributed in January, Florin said.
Florin said those who volunteer as bell ringers agree the activity is fun and rewarding.
“We had a family ringing the bell at Kroger. They were all singing ‘Jingle Bells,’ and the one boy was dancing and having a ball,” Florin said.
“Another woman was having so much fun with her child, ringing the bell. That’s what it’s all about. They will all tell me, ‘It was fun to do as a family.’”
At the same time she is coordinating the Red Kettle campaign, Florin and her volunteers at Shelter Ministries are wrapping up the Christmas Bureau campaign. This year, the bureau is serving 160 families with 412 children.
“This year it’s the most we’ve had,” said Christmas Bureau coordinator Jennifer Alvarez. Most of the families have been adopted by a total of 20 sponsors, including churches, organizations, businesses and even a fire department. Of the 160 families, 18 will be served through the Christmas Bureau’s Angel Tree program. Angel Trees are located at Walmart and Shoe Sensation in Auburn, and supporters are invited to take a tag from the tree that lists items that can be purchased. The deadline for returning purchased items to the store or to Shelter Ministries is Dec. 16.
