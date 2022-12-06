AUBURN — A horse-drawn vehicle ordinance for DeKalb County moved another step forward Monday when the DeKalb County Commissioners approved it on first reading.
The ordinance calls for a $200 plate fee for horse-drawn vehicles. The funds generated by the sale of plates will be used to repair roads that are damaged by horse-drawn vehicles.
Those not in compliance with the plate requirement will be assessed a $200 plate fee as well as an additional $200 fine, for a total of $400. There will be no discounts for multiple plates.
The commissioners will conduct a public hearing on the ordinance next Monday, Dec. 12 at 10:45 a.m.
The ordinance will be effective Jan. 1, the commissioners agreed. The plate fee will be annual, based on a calendar year and pro-rated monthly.
The term “horse-drawn vehicle” does not include horse-drawn agricultural implements, according to the ordinance.
The ordinance also requires lighting on horse-drawn vehicles to be visible from the front and rear. Operation of a horse-drawn vehicle without proper lighting from the front and rear also will result in a fine of $200, according to the ordinance.
