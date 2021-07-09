WATERLOO — After a 23-year career as a teacher at McKenney-Harrison Elementary School in Auburn, Toni Werner is embarking on a new path.
On July 1, Werner took over as director of the Warm A Heart community outreach ministry. Housed in a 3,200 square-foot building at 100 W. Railroad St. in Waterloo, the non-profit charity operates a soup kitchen and food pantry as well as a thrift shop.
Werner is taking over from long-serving director and one of the mission’s founders, Diane Reynolds, who will continue to serve on the ministry's board of directors.
Born and raised in DeKalb County, Werner graduated from DeKalb High School, then Ball State University, before embarking on her teaching career at McKenney-Harrison. She and her husband, Cory, reside outside of Waterloo.
“I always wanted to come back here. This is my home,” Werner said.
“I’ve been teaching for DeKalb Central schools for 23 years. The past couple of years, I’ve just been looking for a way to give back even more and the Lord has just put me into the position of taking over the Warm A Heart program,” Werner explained.
Werner began volunteering with Warm A Heart about two years ago, serving with a group from her church, New Hope Christian Center in Waterloo.
“I took over our night, just organizing the volunteers and the meal. The past two or three months, I’ve been volunteering up here every Tuesday and Thursday. I just love the feeling that it gives me on the inside, just to give back to those that need it in the community,” Werner said.
In her new role as director, Werner's goal is to increase programming at the ministry, in addition to operating the food bank and soup kitchen.
Currently, the ministry operates its food pantry and soup kitchen on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 5:30-6:30 p.m. The thrift shop is open Tuesdays and Thursdays from 3-6:30 p.m. and on Fridays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The ministry relies on donations and volunteers to operate.
“My vision for here is that it will be open more than just two nights a week. We will have different activities where the community can come together. I've got a whole lot of ideas,” she said with a smile.
Werner’s ideas for future programming include activities for children and families, financial classes and even exercise classes. She also hopes to expand the hours of the thrift store.
“Just some things that will have the community come in and use this,” Werner said.
“School was kind enough. They gave me a year’s leave of absence to follow this from God. God’s just kind of put it on my heart and I feel like this is where He’s leading me. My plan is to be able to stay on here,” Werner said.
Reflecting on her more than two decades as a teacher, Werner said, “I’ve always loved kids and I loved teaching. I just felt like the Lord was wanting me to go in a different direction at this point in my life. I feel like teaching is going to help me in this because I’ve made a lot of connections. I know a lot of people. I’m pretty organized. I know, kind of, who to go to. One of the things I love is I can pray for people when they’re here.”
Werner heaped praise on the volunteers and donors who serve the ministry.
“We couldn’t do anything without our faithful volunteers. We’re so appreciative of the people that bring in things for the thrift store, bring in food, and just give their time,” she said.
Werner said that while the number of people served by the ministry is down a little due to COVID-19, numbers are beginning to bounce back. Last week, the food pantry served groceries to 40-50 people and on any given night the ministry typically serves between 50 and 75 meals.
Another of her goals, Werner said, is to get people back through the ministry's doors to eat together and interact with one another.
“What I’ve noticed is the people that come in here are very appreciative — humble,” Werner said.
“I want everyone to feel comfort to come in here.”
People interested in volunteering, donating or learning more about Warm A Heart may contact Werner at 573-8188 or by email at warmaheartcomm@gmail.com.
