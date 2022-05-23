AUBURN — A preliminary construction estimate for the new DeKalb County Highway Department is in and it looks like the project will cost the county more than it originally anticipated.
DeKalb County Commissioners chair William Hartman shared the initial cost estimate from Elevatus Architecture firm on Monday morning, saying the $8 million price tag was “a worst case scenario.”
Commissioners had originally estimated the project would have a final cost of somewhere between $6 and $7 million. The new highway department will be located just east of Waterloo on U.S. 6 at the former Henderson Construction site. Henderson Construction is set to relocate by the end of the year.
The county has already sold its Ensley Avenue property to the City of Auburn, which plans on taking ownership of the property by 2024. The property in the heart of Auburn will be part of an expansion of Eckhart Park.
Commissioners have proposed using $4.1 million of its America Rescue Plan Act funding to pay for the project on top of money they currently have set aside. The DeKalb County Council has to approve the plan before ARPA money can be spent on the project. That vote has yet to be taken because that governing body was waiting on an initial cost of the project.
The higher initial estimate has left commissioners looking for ways to make up the shortfall in funding for the project.
During Monday’s meeting, Hartman said it is possible that the heated storage facility — part of the initial plan — could wait until 2024 to complete. That building is expected to cost somewhere around $700,000. The building would provide inside storage for the county highway department’s trucks and other equipment.
Hartman said the cost of renovations to the existing structure on the property — which will become offices and additional storage — was also higher than he expected at $944,903.
“I thought that was way off,” he said. “It doesn’t seem like there is that much there to do.”
The project will go in front of the Waterloo Plan Commission tonight for approval before final architectural renderings are completed and the project is put out for bid this summer.
Hartman is hoping that some construction on the project can begin this fall, allowing the county to meet its 2024 deadline to be out of the Auburn property.
The project includes the renovation of the current office building on the property along with construction of three additional buildings, including warm storage for the county’s equipment, a shop and wash bay and a new salt barn.
Commissioners are hoping to work with Nucor Building Systems in Waterloo, which will construct a pre-fabricated building to be used as a maintenance facility.
During the relatively short meeting the commissioners also gave permission for a cruise-in to be held at the historic Spencerville Covered Bridge from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 4.
Josh Berry, organizer of the event, said the cruise-in two years ago was really successful.
“I have had numerous inquiries asking when we are doing it again,” he said. “We are looking to bring back the Covered Bridge festival.”
