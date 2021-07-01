Two DeKalb County Special Olympics athletes have been selected as members of Team Indiana Track and Field and will compete at the 2022 USA Games in Orlando, Florida.
Ashlyn Heller and Romano Ritenour were selected based on their outstanding performance at the Summer Games in Terre Haute on June 12, where they both captured first place in all of their events. Heller is one of six females and Ritenour is one of six males from Indiana who make up the 12-member track and field team.
“Special Olympics has been a 53-year global movement to provide opportunity in sports, as well as inclusion in all aspects of community life, for individuals with intellectual disabilities. Special Olympics has truly changed the world,” said Special Olympics DeKalb County coordinator Connie Allen.
Heller, 32, is the daughter of Robin and Kevin Heller of Auburn and lives with her grandmother, Linda Perkins of Auburn. A 2008 graduate of DeKalb High School, she attended the Choice Program in Angola following graduation.
Heller joined Special Olympics 11 years ago. Each year, she participates in every sport offered in DeKalb County including basketball, bowling, track and field, flag football, soccer and swimming. She was named Area 3 Spirit of Special Olympics Athlete of the Year in 2017 based on her overall participation in sports, her outstanding sportsmanship, and her consistent positive role modeling of the true spirit of Special Olympics.
She was the only female on Team Indiana Basketball and competed in the traditional men’s division at the USA Games in Seattle in 2018.
“She was unique on the court but never daunted by playing with the men. She frequently said, with a smile, ‘I gotta keep those guys in line — girl power!’” Allen said.
“She is well liked by her fellow athletes and all her coaches. She is the first to help an opponent who stumbles or congratulate an opponent for their victory. She loves to go to the DeKalb YMCA regularly to work out. She helps with new athletes and those in basic skills development. She begins every practice, event and competition with ‘How are you doing today?’ If you ask Ashlyn, ‘What do you do?’ she will answer with pride: ‘I am a Special Olympics athlete and I take care of my grandma.’ She does. To her, her world is perfect.”
Ritenour, 20, is the son of JoAnn and Brent Ritenour of Huntertown. Born in the Philippine Islands, he was adopted by the Ritenours when he was age 6. He had already lost most of his hearing and was granted a visa to enter the United States because he needed extensive long-term surgical treatment that was not available in the Philippines for severe facial injuries he suffered as an infant. Now that he is fully grown, he faces one more big surgery.
“Romano’s tenacity and perseverance in sports has come from a lifetime of conquering challenges both physically and mentally,” Allen said.
A 2020 graduate of Garrett High School, Ritenour was elected co-captain of the Garrett High School cross country team in his senior year and was named MVP.
Special Olympics Indiana believes he is the only Special Olympics athlete in Indiana ever to be named captain of a high school varsity sport and the first to be named MVP of a varsity sport. Ritenour and his father were the guest speakers at the Division III National Cross Country Collegiate Championship weekend in Louisville, Kentucky in 2019.
Ritenour joined Special Olympics in DeKalb County six years ago. He has participated in bowling, flag football, basketball and soccer while still participating in cross country and track at school. This year, he joined Special Olympics track and field for the first time.
He received the Special Olympics Indiana’s 2019 50th Anniversary Mental Attitude Award, an honor given to only 10 athletes in Indiana who demonstrate exceptional sportsmanship with a positive mental attitude that represents the true spirit of Special Olympics.
“Romano was the leading scorer for Team Indiana Basketball in Seattle. Despite being small in stature, he was the big guy on the court. He is an aggressive, fast, but clean player who can out-run and out-maneuver every opponent,” Allen recalled.
Now employed at OmniSource in Fort Wayne, Ritenour goes to the DeKalb County YMCA every day after work, attends Special Olympics practices, and runs at home on country roads.
“Romano loves to meet new people and he always has a smile, a kind word or a pat on the back to tell you ‘I care about you and I am here for you,’” Allen said.
Both Heller and Ritenour represented Special Olympics Indiana as part of the Indiana Pacers annual media campaign in 2019. They were on billboards throughout the Indianapolis area promoting the partnership between the Indiana Pacers and Special Olympics Indiana.
Allen reflected on the successes DeKalb County Special Olympics athletes and teams have enjoyed.
Following a year of virtual games and independent fitness challenges due to COVID-19, Special Olympics in DeKalb County returned to in-person activities with the spring track and field season.
“Despite strict COVID-19 guidelines, it became our most effective track season in our 13-year history. Thanks to our partnerships with the DeKalb Central school district and the DeKalb County YMCA, we had great access to facilities for training,” Allen said.
“We expanded our coaching staff to three running coaches, Rob Allen, Kevin Heller and Randy Sutton; one walking coach, Patsy DePew; and one throwing coach, Nancy Trent. We were fortunate to double our volunteer staff so we could provide more individual support to each athlete. We expanded our fitness and conditioning program with regular interval training sessions on extra days each week. When Summer Games arrived in June, DeKalb was ready.”
Allen explained Summer Games is the largest event in Special Olympics Indiana. Normally a three-day event in Terre Haute on the campuses of Indiana State University and Rose-Hulman Institute of Technology, it was modified this year for health and safety reasons due to COVID-19. Despite changes to the schedule, events, and soaring temperatures in the mid 90s, many DeKalb County athletes delivered their personal best performances, Allen said.
Now Heller and Ritenour will join their teammates from around the state to prepare for the USA Games, which will take place June 5-12, 2022, with 4,000 athletes and 1,500 coaches from all 50 states competing in 19 different sports in world-class facilities. A crowd of 125,000 spectators is expected, with track and field taking place at the ESPN Wide World of Sports complex, Allen said.
The Team Indiana delegation will consist of 51 athletes, 20 unified partners, 19 coaches, and 10 staff. Team Indiana will compete in eight sports: basketball, bocce, bowling, golf, softball, swimming, track and field and volleyball.
“Both Romano and Ashlyn have a deep passion for Special Olympics. They call Special Olympics ‘their family.’ To them, Special Olympics is a place of belonging, acceptance, and purpose that is filled with amazing opportunities to achieve their dreams,” Allen said.
“Special Olympics in DeKalb County is blessed with a community that supports us. We wish to thank every donor, organization, business, individual and volunteer who makes it all possible. Ashlyn and Romano will be great ambassadors for Special Olympics Indiana and great ambassadors for the DeKalb community when they step onto that national stage in Orlando.”
