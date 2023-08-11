Wilder receives Changemaker Award

AUBURN — The Community Foundation DeKalb County recognized Robert “Bob” Wilder for his more than six decades of service to the community in numerous roles by presenting him with the Changemaker Award Thursday.
“This award has historically been presented to some of DeKalb County’s hardest-working and most beloved individuals as well as organizations. I’m honored to present this esteemed award to someone who embodies the spirit of a ‘Changemaker,’” said Mary Hollabaugh Diehl, who announced Wilder as the recipient during the foundation’s annual meeting and open house.
“For over six decades, this remarkable individual has tirelessly worked to promote and demonstrate good citizenship, leaving an indelible mark on our community,” she said.
Born and raised in DeKalb County, Wilder embarked on a journey of higher education at Indiana University in 1958. After returning with a bachelor’s degree in education, he went on to earn a master’s degree and served as an educator in the DeKalb Central and DeKalb Eastern school districts for 43 years, leaving a lasting impact on countless students’ lives, Diehl added.
“However, the impact goes far beyond the classroom. Our recipient has been involved in local politics since 1966, selflessly serving on the county council for six terms and three terms as a county commissioner. This individual’s diplomatic approach and unwavering commitment has seen many projects come to fruition, enhancing the lives of all the residents of DeKalb County. Not only is our recipient dedicated to the present, but also deeply committed to preserving the historical significance of DeKalb County,” Diehl said.
As a charter member of the DeKalb County Historical Society and a member of the Indiana Historical Society for more than 50 years, Wilder has played a pivotal role in safeguarding our heritage, Diehl said.
His involvement extends to various genealogy and historical societies. In recognition of his distinguished service to the state, Wilder was awarded the Sagamore of the Wabash in 1975 by Gov. Otis Bowen.
Additionally, Wilder has dedicated his time as the caretaker of the Alton Cemetery for 10 years and has organized the Memorial Day service there for more than 40 years, Diehl told the gathering.
“It is remarkable to note that the Alton Cemetery is the only cemetery in DeKalb County that has had a Memorial Day service every year since the Civil War. Furthermore, it is not uncommon to witness our recipient working diligently in the cemetery alongside a DeKalb County resident who is required to complete community service hours,” Diehl added.
Beyond those achievements, Wilder has continuously demonstrated his commitment to the betterment of the community through active participation in the St. Joe-Spencerville Lions Club for over six decades, having held every conceivable role in the organization over the years, Diehl noted.
Currently, he is a valuable member of the community foundation’s grant committee, she added.
“What truly sets this year’s recipient apart is their genuine care for others and unwavering desired to serve,” Diehl said.
She described Wilder as a mentor and guiding light to those he has had the privilege to lead, adding that his encouragement and guidance has elevated educators, volunteers and leaders to take an active interest in the community’s civic, cultural and social welfare.
Diehl said Wilder’s lifelong pursuit of knowledge and his continuous efforts to better himself and those around him exemplify what it means to be a “Changemaker.”
“With overwhelming pride and admiration. I present the 2023 Changemaker Award to someone who is not only a dear friend, but also a trusted mentor. Ladies and gentlemen, please join me in applauding and congratulating our recipient for their remarkable contributions and for being the epitome of a true ‘Changemaker,’” Diehl concluded.
Bob Wilder was my AV instructor many many years ago (I graduated in 1974). He is a great guy and was instrumental in making me who I am today.
He is a very dedicated and caring individual.
I never had the opportunity to thank him for all that he taught me about not just the AV stuff from school but about life in general. Thank you Mr. Wilder!!!
