BOURBONNAIS, Ill. — Rylie Prough of Butler has been named to the dean’s list at Olivet Nazarene University for the 2020 spring semester.
To qualify for inclusion on the dean’s list, a student must have been enrolled as a full-time undergraduate student and must have attained a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a 4.0 scale.
