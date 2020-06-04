KENDALLVILLE — Impact Institute, in partnership with The Rockwell Foundation, awards yearly scholarships to deserving Career and Technical Educatio) students.
Impact Institute and Rockwell representative Dave Button have announced this year’s recipients:
• Summer Dircksen is an Eastside Junior/Senior High School graduate who participated in Health Occupations Education. She plans to attend the University of Saint Francis pursuing a nursing degree.
• Andrew Leman is a Garrett High School graduate who participated in welding. He plans to attend Vincennes University participating in the Advanced Internship in Manufacturing program.
