AUBURN — A Fort Wayne couple donated a CuddleCot to Parkview DeKalb Hospital in a ceremony Friday.
Victoria “Tori” and Chris Rose gave the unit in memory of their infant son, Lennox Robert Rose, who died a few hours after his premature birth on March 18, 2019.
To help parents grieve after losing a newborn child, a CuddleCot is a cooling unit that can be kept bedside, allowing families time to mourn an infant loss.
Victoria Rose coordinated a fundraiser in order to give a CuddleCot to Parkview DeKalb Hospital.
Mrs. Rose delivered Lennox at Parkview Women’s and Children’s Hospital in Fort Wayne. She learned of Parkview DeKalb Hospital’s need for a CuddleCot through a friend and employee of the hospital, Delaney Baumann. They met through Hope Mommies, a faith-based organization that focuses on grieving mothers who have had miscarriages, infant loss, stillbirths or any loss of a child under the age of 1.
“No amount of time will ever heal or take away the void that his absence leaves behind, but God has used Lennox’s life to forever change the way I look at life. I will forever be grateful for that,” Mrs. Rose said during an emotional telling of Lennox’s story. “So thank you for honoring and remembering Lennox today.”
The Rose family chose to donate the CuddleCot through the He Knows Your Name organization. Rooted in the conviction that every life is sacred to God and that naming children matters deeply, He Knows Your Name ministry gives children dignity and honor in death by celebrating their lives.
An outreach of He Knows Your Name is placing CuddleCots in area hospitals.
“A baby’s presence with a family after a loss ... is really, really important for healing and for grieving. So to get the opportunity to rock the little one and hold the little one and be with them, perhaps introducing them to siblings and family, is just a really special and precious time to restore and help the grieving hearts,” said Molly Grollimund of He Knows Your Name.
“We are so very grateful to the Rose family and those who contributed to donate a CuddleCot to our organization,” said Katie Harris, nursing services manager at Parkview DeKalb Hospital’s Family Birthing Center. “This will enable us to provide our perinatal loss families with the precious gift of time to have their child at the bedside.”
Harris added, “A CuddleCot of our own has been something that’s been on my wish list for our unit for a very long time. This will be a blessing for DeKalb County.”
The CuddleCot is a valuable resource for Parkview DeKalb Hospital because it allows a grieving family to spend time with their baby to say a sweet goodbye, the hospital said in a news release. The cooling unit allows the maternity ward of a hospital to keep the baby with family for up to three days.
Linda Znachko, founder of He Knows Your Name ministry, has helped to place more than 30 CuddleCots in hospitals. She was represented at Friday’s ceremony by her assistant, Grollimund.
