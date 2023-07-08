Extreme Tour
coming to Auburn
AUBURN — The Extreme Tour ’23 will come to Auburn from 5-10 p.m. July 14 at the Auburn Skate Park, 1500 S. Cedar St.
The event will feature live music, action sports, prizes and skate, scooter, BMX and basketball competitions. A free meal of High’s chicken and drinks will be served. View the bands at theextremetour.com.
The event is sponsored by Classic City Church.
