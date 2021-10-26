AUBURN — In the past four days, the DeKalb County Health Department reported 56 new cases of COVID-19, which included 12 school-aged children.
In an effort to continue to slow the spread of the virus, the health department will be hosting an Indiana State Department of Health mobile COVID vaccine clinic at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds from noon to 8 p.m.
The mobile clinic will be distributing Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. COVID test will also be given during the clinic. Appointments can be made at ourshot.gov or by calling 211. Walk-ins are also welcome.
The case breakdown over the past four days includes: eight in the 0-10 age group, five in the 11-20 age group, 10 in the 21-30 age group, eight in the 31-40 age group, 12 in the 41-50 age group, five in the 51-60 age group, four in the 61-70 age group, one in the 71-80 age group, two in the 81-90 age group and one in the 91-100 age group.
A second state mobile vaccine clinic will be held on Nov. 17 from noon to 8 p.m. at the DeKalb County Fairgrounds.
