AUBURN — After taking construction bids under advisement on Sept. 19, the DeKalb County Commissioners approved the low bid Monday to replace one of its aging bridges in the county.
The contract to replace Bridge 9 over Cedar Creek on C.R. 60 between C.R. 11-A and Interstate 69 was awarded to RG Zachrich Construction Inc. of Defiance, Ohio, the low bidder. The company was one of four that submitted a bid for the project, with an estimated cost of $1.4 million.
RG Zachrich’s bid came in under budget at $1,389,264.02.
“Overall, it was a good bid process,” said DeKalb County Highway Superintendent Ben Parker.
RG Zachrich’s bid was 3.7% lower than the engineers’ estimate on the project.
Parker said site preparation work could begin this fall and winter — as the county’s hands are tied with regulations on when trees can be cut due to bat habitats. Work within the stream is limited during fish spawning season in the spring.
The replacement of the bridge will take place in 2023 with an estimated completion date of July 3, 2023.
“It will be nice to get this project moving,” Parker said.
In other road related road issues, the commissioners were none too pleased with damage done to Bridge Street in Spencerville on Friday night. A large Amish horse-drawn wagon parade and horse parade damaged the freshly refinished Bridge Street.
The significant damage to the new surface left the commissioners wondering what their next course of action would be to repair the damaged roadway and recoup their costs.
A double layer of micro-seal was applied to the roadway on Sept. 21-22, which wasn’t given adequate time to harden before the parade made its way across the roadway and the Spencerville Covered Bridge on Friday night, Parker said.
Commissioner Bill Hartman presented photos of the damaged roadway during Monday’s meeting.
Parker said to add a single layer of micro-seal would cost the county an additional $24,220 on top of the $18,887 that was already spent.
He said the application of micro-seal on the east side of the bridge held up well because it had time to settle as it was applied last year.
Parker, along with Hartman and Commissioner Mike Watson, said the damage to the roadway could have been prevented with communication from organizers of the parade.
The issue will be discussed at a future commissioners’ meeting.
To begin the meeting, the commissioners approved transferring the leadership of the county’s safety committee to Doty Miller, director of human resources for DeKalb County.
Miller said she has had several conversations on the issue with Jason Meek, director of Homeland Security for DeKalb County.
“Jason and I have been talking about the leadership of the safety committee over the past several weeks,” Miller said.
She said the majority of the counties in northeast Indiana manage their safety committees through the human resources director.
Miller said the safety of the county’s employees is a valuable and important issue that her office takes seriously. Working out of the courthouse, she said she also has more contact with the department heads throughout the year.
Hartman agreed that the decision was a good one and it was ultimately approved.
