AUBURN — Wednesday is the first day an individual may file a Petition of Nomination and Consent for School Board Office (State Form CAN-34) with the county election board at the DeKalb County Clerk’s Office for the general election to be held Tuesday, Nov. 3.
The petition must be signed by 10 registered voters residing within the boundaries of the school corporation and must be accompanied by a Statement of Economic Interests (State Form CAN-12).
The deadline to file is noon Friday, Aug. 21.
DeKalb County school board seats up for election are:
DeKalb Central
• City of Auburn, currently held by Heather M. Krebs;
• Jackson and Union Townships, currently held by Valerie Armstrong; and
• Fairfield and Smithfield Township, currently held by Jay A. Baumgartner.
DeKalb Eastern
• City of Butler, currently held by Craig Davis;
• Concord Township, currently held by Philip Carpenter;
• Spencer Township, currently held by Leon Steury; and
• Newville/Stafford/Troy Township, currently held by Alvin Hook.
Garrett-Keyser-Butler
• Butler Township, currently held by Wayne Funk;
• City Of Garrett, currently held by Dr. Danny Weimer; and
• Keyser Township, currently held by Jerry Weller.
Hamilton
• At-Large DeKalb-Steuben, currently held by Jeremy Hill.
