WATERLOO — With the passage of the 2022 budget, the town of Waterloo will begin the process of looking to hire two part-time firefighters to fill a need within the community.
Town Manager Pam Howard said the department was looking to hire the part-time firefighters to help fill a gap during the day when volunteers aren’t available because of work commitments.
Details of the position are still being worked out as the department looks to find what best fits its needs.
The town’s salary ordinance for 2022 has the firefighters working no more than 32 hours a week at $15 an hour. Funds to pay for the positions will come out of the town’s general fund, which has $39,000 set aside for the positions.
The approved $2.196 million budget is similar to last year’s budget as there are no major expenditures for 2022. The town’s maximum tax levy is $1,328,000.
Waterloo Town Board President Jess Jessup told the board that residents will see a slight increase in their tax rate because of the addition of the two part-time firefighter positions.
A large portion of the town’s general fund — over half at $556,8290— is to fund the town’s police department. Included in the department’s budget is $24,000 for a new patrol car in 2022.
The fire department’s budget for 2022 is $193,560 with no capital purchases figured in.
During the meeting, Jessup presented the board with the town’s salary ordinance for 2022, which was approved on first reading.
He said there would be additional discussion on the ordinance at the next regularly scheduled meeting on Nov. 9. at 6 p.m. at the Waterloo Depot.
In other business:
• Leaf pick-up within the town has begun. Residents are asked to rake their leaves to the edge of the street.
• Treats B4 Dark will be held at Francis Thomson Park from 3-5 p.m. Saturday featuring games and candy for children. Trick-or-treating will be from 5-7 p.m.
• This year’s Holiday Block Party will be Nov. 20 from 6 p.m. to midnight on West Van Vleek Street. It will feature craft vendors, food vendors, two bands and more. The Canadian Pacific Holiday Train will not be running this year, but plans are in place to show the video from 2019, the last time the train made its way through Waterloo.
• The annual Christmas tree lighting at Francis Thomson Park will be at 6 p.m. Dec. 4. The event will feature a visit from Santa, refreshments and more.
