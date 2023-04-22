Rod Williams, Republican
Candidate, District 3
1. Why should voters select you to serve as a member of the City Council?
My qualifications and determination make me an excellent candidate for a member of the City Council. I’m a man of integrity, with a strong work ethic, that works well with others. I have been involved in many activities in the city of Auburn, which has allowed me to get to know a lot of different people in all walks of life. This has help me gain a better understanding of what the residents of Auburn want and need. My dedication and commitment to the City Council and the residents of Auburn will be evident. Since I am a man of integrity, I will be voting on the issues on their own merits, not any other factors. I will conduct myself in a professional manner, respecting the dignity and honor of the position in which I was elected. I will work with others in a respectful way. I believe that good people can disagree, but can still treat each other with respect, and work together for the good of the residents of Auburn, of Indiana, or of the entire United States. I will do the right thing, because I believe that is the right thing to do!
2. Please identify some qualities you possess that would make you a successful council member?
I believe in striving for excellence, while not compromising my integrity or moral character. I am a leader, who inspires others to do their best. I’m very good at getting the most out of people, while giving them a sense of pride for striving for excellence. I have a friendly personality, and have a strong ability to build relationships. I am approachable, and people know they can count on me to voice their concerns or sing their praises. I have strong communication skills, but maybe more importantly, I know how to listen. Since I have ran a small business for 23 years, I can relate to the tasks required to run a successful business. I have budgeted, forecasted, dealt with personnel, inventory control, purchasing, marketing, along with many other tasks….and, had to figure out how to make ends meet in the tough times.
3. What are some goals and projects you want to accomplish?
Too many times, I believe we have people who run for office with an “ax to grind,” or they have a certain “pet project” they want, and give all their attention to that one project, giving little or no attention to the others. Well, I don’t have an “ax to grind,” or a “pet project.” That’s not to say that I don’t have a vision for Auburn.
I would like our city to continue to progress, and grow, while still maintaining that special charm that Auburn has. I would like to see a grocery story on the east side of town, the downtown area thrive and its beautification to continue, expand our trail system, and continue with our “sidewalk” program (which has been very popular with many of the residents that I’ve spoken to) … providing that we have the resources to do this. Auburn has had a lot of success in writing and receiving grants. I would encourage that to continue to help pay for these projects. But safety is always, and should always be our top priority. We need to keep our residents safe, and we also need to make sure we take care of the city workers that take care of us, especially, first responders.
4. As you are aware, there have been some personnel changes in several city departments, including the complete turnover in the building, planning and development department as well as leadership changes in others. As a candidate, how do you respond to questions and/or criticisms with regard to the turnover within departments? How do you address issues moving forward?
I am a candidate for the City Council. The City Council is the legislative branch of the City Government, and does not, and should not deal in personnel issues. That is handled by the executive branch, which is the Mayor. Generally speaking, if there is that much turnover, I’m sure there is enough blame to go around with multiple people. We all need to learn how to work together, and that first begins with respecting each other, and valuing one another.
5. Please provide some biographical information, including family, organizations and volunteer roles.
I graduated from DeKalb High School in 1986. While at DeKalb, I was a state qualifier in wrestling and sports editor of the newspaper. I put myself through Manchester College where I earned a B.S. in business education. While at Manchester, I was a national qualifier in wrestling, served as president of student senate, president of the Fellowship of Christian Athletes, along with serving on multiple other committees, and received the Manchester College Leadership Award.
I was fortunate to land a teaching job at DeKalb High School, where I taught business courses and driver ed., coached wrestling and football for eight years. I obtained my Masters Degree from Indiana University, and became the assistant principal at Norwell High School. In 2000, I took a job with Herff Jones as an independent contractor, therefore, creating my own small business, which I still do today.
My wife, Kelly, and I have been married for 28 years. We have four children. Our oldest Jessica, is a teacher in Arizona, is married with two children. Our oldest son, Logan, is a teacher at DeKalb Middle School. Our third child, Matthew, works for TFC Canopy. Our youngest is Paige, who is an eighth-grader at DeKalb Middle School.
For over 20 years, we have attended County Line Church of God, where we are active members. I serve on the hospitality committee, ushering team, and have led our small group for several years.
Over the years, while raising our family, I have served our community by serving on the Auburn Little League Board for 5 years, coaching Little League baseball, all-star teams, youth football, youth softball and youth wrestling.
6. Please include any information that you would like voters to know.
Throughout my life, I have been a leader. From being president of my youth group in high school, president of student senate in college, head wrestling coach of a championship team, administrator of a high school, or owner of my own small business.
I have demonstrated success and exceeded expectations in every area of my professional life. As a teacher, I won an award from Junior Achievement for pioneering spirit for launching a new program for freshmen at our school. As a coach, I won several Coach of the Year Awards, including IHSWCA Regional Wrestling Coach of the Year in 2019 voted on by my peers.
As a businessman, I have won several sales awards, including top performer four times. All of this success was achieved through great effort, determination and hard work! I will bring that same effort, that same determination, and that same work ethic to the City Council.
I have a strong desire to serve our community. I have always striven for excellence, while maintaining my integrity, and moral character. I believe that my experiences and leadership qualities, my integrity and work ethic, my positive approach would be an asset to the City Council, and the residents of Auburn.
