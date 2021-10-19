BUTLER — The Butler City Council had a rather light agenda on Monday night.
The resignation of one of its council members will leave the board looking for a replacement in the coming weeks.
Gary Miller informed the council before the meeting’s end that he would be resigning from his seat because he was moving out of the city.
“I would like to thank each and every council person …and everyone that has given me the opportunity to reside on the council,” he said. “I believe the city is going in the right direction. I want to thank the community in the past 30 years for allowing me to serve. This is my home and will always be my home.”
Miller has served on various boards and committees and has also been a volunteer with the Butler Fire Department over the years.
Miller was sworn in as the District 3 representative in September 2020 after being chosen for the seat by DeKalb County Republican Chairman Rick Ring. Miller replaced Tammy Davis, who resigned from the seat in 2020 after moving out of Butler. Miller’s original term is set to expire at the end of 2023.
A Republican Caucus will have to be held at a later date to fill the remainder of Miller’s term.
District 3 includes all areas of Butler west of Broadway (S.R. 1) and south of Main Street (U.S. 6), except a portion of Eastern Avenue, Depot Street, Main and Broadway.
Before closing the meeting Mayor Mike Hartman presented Miller with a plaque as a token of the city’s appreciation.
During the meeting the board approved the 2022 salary ordinance on third reading. The ordinance stipulates that employees are eligible to receive raises up to 4.3%. The ordinance also stipulates that department heads must meet with Mayor Mike Hartman and Clerk-Treasurer Angela Eck before giving raises.
Elected officials will see a jump in their salaries as well.
The clerk-treasurer’s position will be paid $52,000 in 2022, up from the current $48,865. The mayor’s salary will increase to $20,000 next year, up from the current $16,277. The city judge’s salary will increase to $24,950, up from the current $23,915. Each city council member will be paid $5,500 next year, up from the current $4,168.
While not an elected official, the city attorney will be paid $30,700 for his legal work for the city, up from the current $29,815.
The final piece of business was the approval of a public hearing set for Nov. 15 for the annexation of three parcels of land south of town owned by Forest River, Inc. The recreation vehicle manufacturer is looking to expand in Butler. The parcels of land border C.R. 32 to the south, C.R. 65 to the west and the Norfolk and Southern Railroad tracks to the north.
If annexed into the city the city would have to provide municipal utilities to the property within three years.
