Local police officers make several arrests
AUBURN — Local police officers made these arrests May 12-13, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
John Bradley, 52, listed as homeless according to jail records, was arrested at 11 a.m. May 12 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant alleging an Addiction Treatment Court violation, a Level 6 felony.
Kevin Swafford, 47, of the 3000 block of Thompson Avenue, Fort Wayne, was arrested at 11:10 a.m. May 12 by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office alleging failure to appear, a Class A misdemeanor.
Christopher Stairhime, 30, of the 200 block of North Brime Street, Hicksville, Ohio, was arrested at 5:13 a.m. May 13 by Auburn Police on charges of operating a vehicle while intoxicated with a prior conviction, a Level 6 felony; and operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
Jason Silcox, 28, of the 300 block of South Walsh Street, Garrett, was arrested at 2:29 p.m. May 13 by Garrett Police on a charge of resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony.
Bir Singh, 29, of the 3900 block of Arthington Boulevard, Indianapolis, was arrested at 9:11 p.m. May 13 by the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office on charges of possession of methamphetamine, a Level 5 felony; driving while suspended with prior, a Class A misdemeanor; and possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor.
