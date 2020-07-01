ST. JOE — Police have arrested a suspect in a stabbing incident Tuesday night in St. Joe, according to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Leslie J. Swindell, 40, of Lane 134 Turkey Lake, Hudson, was booked into the DeKalb County Jail at Auburn on a Level 3 felony charge of aggravated battery. Police said more charges are possible from an ongoing investigation.
Tuesday at 10:41 p.m., sheriff’s deputies responded to a report that a 23-year-old man had been stabbed in the 500 block of Washington Street in St. Joe, near the intersection of S.R. 1 and C.R. 59. Police did not release the name of the victim, who was transported to a Fort Wayne hospital in fair condition.
A male suspect had fled the scene of the stabbing on foot. A DeKalb County canine officer tracked the suspect, who was found while he tried to hide in bushes in the 6200 block of S.R. 1, which was approximately one-half mile south of the scene of the stabbing.
The DeKalb County air support team assisted during the investigation, and Indiana State Police detectives and crime scene investigators were called to the scene, a news release said. The Butler Police Department, Parkview DeKalb EMS and Southeast Fire also assisted.
