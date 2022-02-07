Local law enforcement officers arrest three
AUBURN — County police officers made three arrests Feb. 4-6, according to DeKalb County Jail records.
Eric Guillemette, 34, of the 100 block of Oak Trail, Garrett, was arrested at 2:08 a.m. Feb. 4 by Garrett Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Deserea McConnell, 24, of the 6000 block of North Market Street, Orland, was arrested at 12:30 p.m. Feb. 4 by Indiana State Police on a warrant from the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department.
Ralph Daley, 59, of the 400 block of Old S.R. 1, Angola, was arrested at 2:20 a.m. Feb. 6 by Garrett Police on a charge of operating a vehicle while intoxicated as a Class A and Class C misdemeanor.
