AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department said Monday it has confirmed a sixth case of coronavirus in a DeKalb County resident.
The patient is a 45-year-old woman, who is at home recovering, the department said.
“Please continue to follow social distancing and hygiene guidelines, as well as the Stay at Home Executive Order,” the department said in a news release. “Additionally, we would like to emphasize the CDC recommendations of wearing face coverings in public settings where social distancing measures are difficult to maintain.”
A state report Monday morning showed 47 DeKalb County residents have been tested for the COVID-19 illness caused by the coronavirus. That is an increase of only one test since Thursday’s report.
DeKalb County continues to have the lowest totals of COVID-19 cases and tests among the four northeastern corner counties of Auburn. DeKalb also is the only one of the four counties without a COVID-19 death. Each of the others is reporting one death.
DeKalb County’s fifth case was reported Thursday, a 43-year-old man who also was isolating himself at home.
Of DeKalb County’s other four previous COVID-19 patients, only one is hospitalized — at Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne — according to according to DeKalb County Health Officer Dr. Mark Souder. The county’s first case, confirmed March 24, was the only other patient to require a hospital stay, and that person now is reported to be doing well at home, Souder said last week.
