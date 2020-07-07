AUBURN — RM Auctions plans to conduct its annual Auburn Fall sale on Labor Day weekend, even though the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival has been canceled.
The giant collector car auction is set for Sept. 3-6 at Auburn Auction Park on C.R. 11-A south of Auburn.
RM Auctions reaffirmed its plans on its Facebook page, facebook.com/auburnauctionpark.
“While we certainly understand the ACD Festival's position in its recent decision to cancel the event, we are moving forward with our annual Labor Day weekend #AuburnFall auction on 3-6 September at the historic #AuburnAuctionPark,” the statement said.
“We have assembled an impressive roster of consignments for the auction thus far with more features and collections to be announced next week. We will continue to monitor the situation in Auburn and post any event updates here.”
Last week, the board of directors of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival canceled the event for the first time in its 64-year history due to health concerns about the COVID-19 pandemic.
This year marks the 50th anniversary of the Auburn Fall collector car sale, which began in 1971 as a fundraising event of the ACD Festival to support creation of the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum. The first auction took place in an open field alongside S.R. 8 at the west edge of Auburn. It moved to DeKalb High School for the years 1972-1988 and expanded to Auburn Auction Park in 1989.
This year’s Auburn Fall sale features a collection of vintage Indianapolis 500 race cars from the 1950s and 1960s that were scheduled to be auctioned in the Auburn Spring sale, which was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Auburn Fall auction also is highlighting two classic cars built by the Auburn Automobile Co., a 1935 Auburn Eight Supercharged Speedster and 1936 Duesenberg Model J Tourster. According to RM Auctions, the Duesenberg was delivered new to Merry Fahrney, known as “Madcap Merry,” a beautiful patent-medicine heiress, actress and aviatrix, whose numerous husbands includeed designer Oleg Cassini.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.