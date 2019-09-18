FORT WAYNE (WANE) — Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction, which failed in its bid to move to Auburn, has been purchased by a competitor, WANE-TV reported Wednesday.
Indiana Auto Auction acquired the business in merger and may hire some of its laid-off workers, the report said.
According to WANE, on Monday, Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction called its approximately 100 employees into a room to tell them Tuesday would be their last day of employment.
Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction has sold its site at 3600 E. Washington Blvd. and reportedly must vacate it by Oct. 31.
Earlier this month, Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction sought a zoning exception to sell semi trucks and trailers at Auburn Auction Park, south of Auburn on C.R. 11-A. The Auburn Board of Zoning Appeals denied the request by a 3-1 vote.
Without the zoning permission, Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction abandoned its tentative agreement to buy the 150-acre auction park from RM Auctions, which has owned it since 2010.
RM Auctions has said it intends to continue its giant collector-car auctions that take place each year in May and over Labor Day Weekend.
At the Auburn zoning hearing, Fort Wayne Auto Truck Auction partner Carl Miskotten told the zoning board that his company already had sold its home property on the east side of Fort Wayne.
