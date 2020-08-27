EDITOR’S NOTE: On Thursday afternoon, Auburn Mayor Mike Ley issued the following statements after the resignation of Police Chief Martin McCoy during a Board of Works meeting earlier in the day. Mayor Ley’s statement is being printed verbatim.
In late January 2020, I was informed by Police Chief Martin D. McCoy that the City of Auburn Police Department had determined that evidence was missing from the Police Evidence room. The Police Department became aware of this issue in November of 2019, prior to my taking office.
Upon becoming aware of the situation, I immediately began my own due diligence with regard to both the criminal investigation and my own internal review of the issue. An internal review of the Police Department evidence procedures has determined that a number of other items have either not been properly documented or are unaccounted for.
Special Prosecutor, D.J. Sigler of Whitley County, was appointed to review this case for possible criminal charges after DeKalb County Prosecutor ClaraMary Winebrenner recused herself. In addition, the Indiana State Police launched an investigation, which has been ongoing for several months. The City administration has patiently waited for the investigation to conclude. At this time, however, I have determined that I have sufficient information regarding the issues and feel it is best for the City of Auburn to move forward at this time with a plan to address the situation, especially in light of the forthcoming change in location of the Auburn Police Department headquarters.
Over the last several months, I have consulted with the Clerk-Treasurer, members of the Board of Works, City Attorneys, DeKalb County Prosecuting Attorney ClaraMary Winebrenner, Indiana State Police Officials and numerous other police agencies throughout Northeast Indiana seeking advice on how to improve police procedures. The City of Auburn will retain the services of a veteran Indiana State Police Evidence Officer to assist the City in two (2) areas. The first area of assistance will be with regard to the design and transition of evidence into The City of Auburn’s temporary Police Headquarters this fall. The second area of assistance will be associated with the review of the internal protocols associated with the documentation and storage of evidence.
The goal of the City of Auburn, Indiana remains the same: Provide the absolute best service to the residents of the City of Auburn and to run the department as effectively and efficiently as possible.
Approximately five (5) years ago an incident occurred that was very similar to the 2019 incident. It is in no way acceptable to me to have this occur, let alone repeat itself two (2) times in the last five (5) years.
As Mayor, I am making some internal changes to the City of Auburn Police Department.
I have accepted the resignation of Martin McCoy as Chief of Police of the City of Auburn. McCoy has served for over 25 years with the Department with approximately 21 years as Chief of Police. I thank him for his loyalty, dedication and service and acknowledge his numerous accomplishments over the years.
Assistant Chief of Police, Mark Stump, will assume the position of Acting Department Head beginning August 27, 2020. An announcement will be made next week appointing a new police chief from outside of the department.
The City of Auburn, Indiana this year was named the 11th safest city in the State of Indiana. Our law enforcement members are the key to that success. Through teamwork and the counsel of and efforts of many we will continue to provide excellent service to the community.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.