ANDERSON — Makenzie Myers has been named to the dean’s list at Anderson University for the fall semester of the 2019-2020 academic year. She is the daughter of Greg and Lori Myers of Auburn and is a junior studying for a bachelor’s degree in nursing.
To be named to the dean’s list, a student must earn a semester grade-point average of 3.5 or higher on a scale of 4.0.
