AUBURN — Judge Adam Squiller sentenced 12 people for criminal offenses during hearings in DeKalb Superior Court I Jan. 31-Feb. 2.
Hunter K. Mercer of the 3400 block of C.R. 57, Butler, was sentenced to 270 days of incarceration for possession of a schedule I, II, III or IV controlled substance, a Level 6 felony; possession of cocaine, a Level 6 felony; and carrying a handgun without a license, a Class A misdemeanor.
Jessie Joe Charles Williams of the 1600 block of Sherwood Drive, Anderson, was sentenced to 396 days in jail, with credit for 198 days served, for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle and auto theft, both Level 6 felonies.
Mark E. Healy of the 1000 block of East Maumee Street, Angola, was sentenced to 60 days in jail, all suspended except six days, for possession of paraphernalia, a Class C misdemeanor. He received credit for three days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 359 days.
Joshua L. Ames of the 700 block of Phillip Street, Auburn, was sentenced to 710 days in prison for possession of methamphetamine, a Level 6 felony.
Chance Dewayne Riccius of the 6800 block of C.R. 19, Auburn, was sentenced to one year in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle as a habitual traffic violator, a Level 6 felony. He received credit for one days served in jail while the case was pending and was placed on probation for the balance of the sentence.
Matthew B. Powers of the 1100 block of North Anthony Avenue, Anthony, Kansas, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except four days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 365 days.
Natalee Nicole Carrier of the 5300 block North, 300 West, Fremont, was sentenced to 120 days in jail, all suspended except two days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. She received credit for one day served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 363 days.
Todd Allan Wulff of the 400 block of West Main Street, Butler, was sentenced to 180 days in jail, all suspended except 10 days, for failure to stop after an accident. He was placed on probation for 355 days.
Patrick A. Bell of the 10000 block of Old Leo Road, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 365 days of incarceration, all suspended except 60 days, for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, a Class A misdemeanor. He received credit for two days served while the case was pending and was placed on probation for 300 days.
Chase M. Geist of the 6900 block of C.R. 327, Garrett, was sentenced to 365 days of incarceration, all suspended except 270 days, for driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. He was placed on probation for 90 days.
Devon Mondral Posey of the 3000 block of South Clinton Street, Fort Wayne, was sentenced to 26 days in jail, with credit for 13 days served, for possession of methamphetamine, a Class A misdemeanor.
Amber Leann Tritch of the 3300 block of S.R. 1, Butler, received two 180-day sentences for resisting law enforcement using a vehicle, a Level 6 felony, and driving while suspended, a Class A misdemeanor. The sentences will be served at the same time.
