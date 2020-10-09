AUBURN — Three people sustained injuries in a crash Thursday at 2:10 p.m. in the 5700 block of S.R. 8, Indiana State Police said.
Police said a 2014 Mazda passenger car, driven by Michael D. Zimmerman, 58, of Auburn, was traveling westbound on S.R. 8 and making a turn into a residence. Zimmerman’s vehicle turned into the path of and was struck by an eastbound 1991 Chevrolet passenger car driven by Savannah Allen, no age available, of Auburn.
Both drivers sustained injuries, and an adult passenger in Zimmerman’s vehicle also was injured. The passenger’s name was not available. All were transported to Parkview Regional Medical Center in Fort Wayne for treatment. Their injuries were not believed to be life-threatening, police said.
Zimmerman was cited for alleged failure to yield, and Allen was cited for allegedly operating while suspended, police said.
