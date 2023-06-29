AUBURN — The DeKalb Outdoor Theater will welcome the Fort Wayne Philharmonic back to the community Friday for its ever-popular Patriotic Pops concert that celebrates the American spirit.
Sponsored by the Steel Dynamics Foundation, the James Foundation and the Community Foundation of DeKalb County, the Fort Wayne Philharmonic, under the direction of Troy Webdell, will perform classic orchestra works by composers like Leonard Bernstein, John Williams, John Phillips Sousa and Tchaikovsky.
Bring lawn chairs or blankets to enjoy this outdoor concert for the whole family. Gates open at 6 p.m. with the performance starting at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free but donations to the theater are accepted.
The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is a private organization run by a board of directors and dedicated volunteers. The DeKalb Outdoor Theater is located at 301 S. Center St. in Auburn, adjacent to the DeKalb County Fairgrounds, and has plenty of off-street parking available.
All Friday Night Performance Series events are free admission to the public. Sponsorships and donations help to sustain this activity and are tax deductible through the Community Foundation of DeKalb County.
To see the complete schedule, visit dekalboutdoortheater.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.