AUBURN — The DeKalb County Health Department on Tuesday reported two new cases of COVID-19 in DeKalb County residents over the three-day weekend.
A total of 35 cases have been confirmed in the past seven days — an average of five per day. Tuesday marks the 33th consecutive day with new cases in single digits.
Tuesday’s new patients include one between ages 51-60 and one in the 61-70 age group.
They bring the total to 4,006 DeKalb County residents who have been diagnosed with COVID-19 since the first local case was reported March 24, 2020.
A total of 78 county residents have died while positive for the coronavirus, according to the county Health Department. The most recent death was reported Thursday, and three deaths have been recorded in March.
