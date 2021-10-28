AUBURN — Customers will have one last chance to pick up items from the Downtown Auburn Farmers Market this year as vendors will set up their stalls for the final time of the season on Saturday.
The market runs May to October on Wednesdays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and features a wide range of locally-sourced items for sale.
Peggy Jenkins of Auburn signed up as a vendor for the first time this year after retiring. Her stall features hand-made towels, scrunchies, hot pads and bows. She is joined at the market by her two sisters.
“I like keeping everything at a low price,” Jenkins said.
“I’m not in it to make a profit.”
Jenkins said her first year as a vendor at the market has been a success and she plans to be back next year.
“I’ve got all winter to work on my stuff,” she said with a smile.
Also rounding out her first year as a vendor at the market is Laurie Warner of Ripple Farms, Hudson.
Set up in the bed of a pick-up truck, Warner’s produce stand brimmed with tomatoes, Brussels sprouts, squash, pumpkins and plants. Warner’s stall also features decorative chairs and rocks, hand-painted by her mother-in-law, Nancy Swoveland.
“We love it,” she said of the farmers market experience.
“We’ll be here next year.”
Doug Cheek of D&S Honey has been attending the market for about 10 years, selling honey sourced at his home on C.R. 29, Auburn.
“I just do it as a hobby,” said Cheek, who is retired.
“We just have a good time up here.”
Items available for purchase at Sarah Nelson’s market stall change throughout the season. In the spring, she has bedding plants. The summer sees her stall loaded with produce. At the end of the season, she brings jams, jellies and canned goods. She also has a portion of her stall dedicated to jewelry items made by her 13-year-old granddaughter, Ava Grace.
“I love the customers,” Nelson said.
After being given the opportunity to work on her own, Veronica Muskin of Woodburn took a chance on being a vendor at the market this year, and is glad she did.
“It’s working,” she said of her business, Homestead Herbal Wellness, which offers a variety of herbal and essential oil products.
“The people of Auburn are so awesome.”
Elizabeth Walters returned to the market this year after launching her home-based business, Elizabeth’s Garden & Bakery, last year.
“We started during COVID when my husband got laid off,” Walters said.
“I came with a tiny table and it just took off.”
Her stall offers a wide variety of home-baked goods, including breads, cookies, pies and brownies. She also uses feedback from her customers to tweak her recipes.
Walters said it takes 50 hours of baking to produce the items for each day at the market. She is joined in her baking by her husband and five children.
Once the market closes for the season, Walters will operate a drive-through bakery at her home in the 5100 block of S.R. 8, Auburn.
“This is our livelihood,” she said.
“When life gives you lemons, you make lemonade.”
