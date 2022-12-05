WATERLOO — Waterloo Main Street held its annual Christmas tree lighting ceremony this weekend.
Students from Waterloo Elementary School opened Saturday evening events by singing “Frosty the Snowman.”
Pastor Aaron Rowe gave a small sermon, reading from John 1:45 and likened Waterloo to Nazareth, a small town that no one really knew about. However, Jesus came from Nazareth. If something that good came from the little town of Nazareth, so many wonderful things can come from Waterloo, families, schools, leadership, etc., Rowe said.
After Rowe offered prayer over Waterloo, elementary students sang three more songs, ending with “Have yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” led by Waterloo counselor Lindsay Olson.
There were three helpers, Wayne, Hunter and Atticus that flipped the Christmas tree lights on after a five-second countdown.
Everyone enjoyed hot cocoa and cookies by the fire. Kids wrote letters to Santa and stood in line to talk to Santa and snap a picture. Treat bags were sent home with all the children who attended.
Many businesses in town put trees in the park: Material Partners, Squier Pallet, Elsie Manufacturing, R.P. Wakefield, Nucor, Waggin Tails, Warm a Heart, Waterloo-Grant Township Fire Department, Waterloo Town Hall, Patty Suetter, Century 21; Paula Albright, Wible Realty; Trinity Lutheran Church Early Learning Center, Waterloo Main Street, Bailey & Woods Realty, Daniel Jackson, Century 21; Jenni Harris-Steele, Waterloo Lion’s Club and Pelmear’s Cake Creations.
