AUBURN — Worldwide Auctioneers has issued a revised sales total for its 14th annual The Auburn Auction of collector cars, held Friday and Saturday in Kruse Plaza.
The company reported $17.6 million in total sales and a 98% sell rate, with 116 of the 119 available lots being sold.
Three cars sold for more than $1.4 million apiece, topped by a 1938 Bugatti Type 57C Atalante Coupe that brought $1.765 million.
The company previously reported world-record prices for a 1942 Packard at $885,000 and a 1934 DeSoto Airflow Coupe at $190,400. The update said another record fell when a 1929 duPont Model G Waterhouse Convertible Coupe sold for $720,000.
“Our sincere thanks to all who joined us at home at our Indiana headquarters, in person or virtually, and helped make this such a resoundingly successful and memorable sale,” said Rod Egan, principal and chief auctioneer. ”We have always set out to put a diverse selection of great cars together with collectors, friends and enthusiasts in a relaxed and convivial setting, and the results speak for themselves.”
Full results of The Auburn Auction are online at worldwideauctioneers.com.
Motorcycles for sale
Bidding at Kruse Plaza will continue this Friday and Saturday when Worldwide conducts The Denny “Kannonball’ Kannenberg Collection Auction.
Presented by Gas Monkey Garage and reality TV star Richard Rawlings, the sale presents the lifetime collection of Kannenberg, a celebrated racer.
The auction’s 165 motorcycles include racers, dirt bikes, street bikes and mini motorcycles. Among the highlights is a rare 1942 Indian Four “440” complete with original Indian side car.
“We’re honored to have been entrusted with the sale of this historic collection and look forward to bringing it to a global audience of collectors and enthusiasts,” said John Kruse, Worldwide Auctioneers’ principal and auctioneer.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.