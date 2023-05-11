AUBURN — Excelsior Arts Academy and Youth Theater will present “Clue” tonight, Friday and Saturday at First Christian Church, 910 N. Main St.
The production is by Excelsior Etcetera, actors age 21 and older who raise money for the youth theater by producing one show a year.
Directed by Mary Kay Clark, “Clue” is a mystery spoof based on the Parker Brothers board game with characters, rooms and weapons. This fast-paced production has laugh-out-loud scenes that keep the audience wondering who is guilty of the “murders” happening in Boddy Manor. The butler, Wadsworth, played by David Seiy, guides the guests through the rooms as the mystery unfolds.
Other characters in the cast are Colonel Mustard, played by Jim Mettert; Mrs. White, played by Jama Smith; Mr. Green, played by Mike Mosier; Mrs. Peacock, played by Cynthia DeCook; Professor Plum, played by Brian Hanson; Miss Scarlet, played by Jenna Boese; Yvette the maid played by Alexandra Taylor; and the cook, played by Carla Hanson. Other cast members include Steve Bricker, Elisabeth Wilson, Ashley Brzezinski, Craig Wehr and Joey Snyder.
Show times are 7 p.m. tonight and Friday, and a dinner theater on Saturday at 6 p.m. Regular seating also is available on Saturday. Doors open 30 minutes before performance time. Ticket prices are $12 for general admission, $10 for seniors and students and $6 for youth under 12. Dinner theater tickets are $45. Tickets can be purchased at the door or online at excelsiorarts.yapsody.com/?fbclid=IwAR3Gnz91rNjsoTkqXloBlA32AtJ5H6dcN6SLuhxM0cZwVUEoZe9Pkl5IRUc.
Call 413-3747 for more information.
