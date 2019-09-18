AUBURN — Three people suffered injuries when two vehicles collided south of Auburn Tuesday night, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department reported.
A van and car collided at 7:25 p.m. at the intersection of C.R. 427 and C.R. 68.
The van’s driver, Bryan Hoctel, 44, of Mishawaka, suffered an abrasion to his left shoulder and laceration to his face, a news release said.
The car’s driver, Ricky Hemsoth, 65, of Fort Wayne, and his passenger, Sherry Hemsoth, 64, of Fort Wayne, both complained of neck pain and shortness of breath.
DeKalb EMS took all three vehicle occupants to Parkview Regional Medical Center at Fort Wayne for treatment.
Police said Hoctel was traveling west on C.R. 68 and failed to stop at the intersection with C.R. 427. His 2008 Dodge Grand Caravan entered the intersection, striking Hemsoth’s 2008 Chrysler Sebring that was traveling north on C.R. 427.
The Chrysler was launched into a bean field in the northwest corner of the intersection. The van spun into a ditch, also on the northwest corner of the intersection.
Sherry Hemsoth was trapped in the car, and Jackson Township firefighters used a Jaws of Life tool to extricate her from the vehicle.
