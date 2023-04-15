Pile of debris
burns near Ashley
ASHLEY — A homeowner attempting to burn out a wasp nest caught a pile of wood and debris on fire around 7 p.m. Thursday in the 400 block of C.R. 39, Ashley-Hudson Fire Chief Dave Barrand said.
The debris included remains of an old barn. There were no injuries.
Firefighters had the situation under control in about 20 minutes and remained at the scene for approximately 90 minutes. Ashley-Hudson firefighters were assisted by crews from Hamilton, Pleasant Lake and Waterloo. Angola firefighters were on stand-by.
