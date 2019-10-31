AUBURN — Mike Ley emphasized his experience, and Sarah Payne pointed to her relationship-building skills in a debate of Auburn’s mayoral candidates Wednesday night.
Ley, a Republican, and Payne, a Democrat, met at Kruse Plaza in a debate sponsored by KPC Media Group. Mayoral candidates from Garrett and at-large council candidates from Butler also participated (see related stories). An audience estimated at 250 people watched.
The 45-minute Auburn mayoral debate touched on issues including traffic, recreation, historic preservation and their proposals for downtown improvement projects.
“I have the experience and knowledge to run the city on day one,” Ley said at the outset. “I understand the wants and needs of the people of Auburn.”
Ley said Auburn residents “believe we are on the right track.” Although the city can improve, “We do not need to fundamentally change who we are,” he added.
“The biggest issue in Auburn right now is the fact that we continue to be reactive to problems rather than proactive,” Payne said.
“We know that our community has been notorious for having decisions made by a select group of people behind closed doors,” Payne said. “To break down those doors and make sure that we’re showing everything that’s happening in city leadership, I think, is a very easy step with today’s technology.”
In one of the debate’s few edgy moments, Payne said, “I know Mike’s very proud of his experience with the city, but I think it’s important to recognize and for our voters to recognize that that experience was 20 years ago.”
Ley worked as a city building commissioner and aide to former Auburn Mayor Norman Rohm from 1986-1999 before entering private business and starting his Signature Construction company.
“I can walk right in that door tomorrow, pick up anything off the mayor’s desk and read and understand every document that’s on his desk. I don’t need a consultant. I don’t need a mentor,” Ley said, “There’s not going to be a year or two-year learning curve.”
Ley made those remarks after Payne said she intended to use retiring Mayor Norman Yoder as a mentor if she is elected. Yoder has served 20 years in the mayor’s office and is not running for re-election.
Responding to Payne’s remarks about transparency in City Hall, Ley said his door would be open at all times as mayor.
“I don’t know how you can be more transparent and engaging (than) standing on their front porch step, talking to them,” he said, referring citizens he met while campaigning. “We are as engaged with the people as anyone is.”
Ley said a few conversations at Auburn homes “have nearly brought me to my knees” with stories of domestic abuse.
As a solution, Ley proposed to join the City Movement, which he described as a collaboration of churches, schools, government, business and nonprofit agencies to deal with “systemic issues.”
“My No. 1 issue is taking care of the people,” Ley said. He called for a culture “where we watch out for and take care of everyone in the community.”
Payne said she agrees that the City Movement is a great idea. She said Auburn faces issues such as poverty, mental health, child care and a lack of affordable housing.
“We need visionary leadership,” Payne said. She called for “having all voices at the table and being inclusive.” Later, she added, “one of my biggest assets is my relationship-building skills.”
Ley said he would involve citizens by immediately launching a Youth Advisory Council and Citizens Academy for adults. He said the academy would aim to inspire people to run for city council seats and serve on boards and commissions.
Ley said on his campaign visits, he did not find any residents who feel excluded from city decisions because of their political party affiliation.
With its nearly all-Republican administration, “the city’s in the greatest shape it’s been in a long, long time,” Ley added.
“We think people are greater than party,” Payne said. “We think it’s important to bring people together. … We have a lot more that unites us than what divides us.”
Comparing projects
The candidates compared their plans for downtown improvement projects.
Ley has proposed the Community Commons, a new building in the 200 block of East 7th Street that would offer public restrooms and a covered pavilion.
Payne worked on planning for Cedar Creek Landing on the west bank of Cedar Creek downtown. It would feature a canoe launch, a veterans memorial and space for a farmers market as well as restrooms.
Ley said the Community Commons would replace restrooms in the DeKalb County Courthouse that no longer are open to the public during downtown events such as the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival and DeKalb County Free Fall Fair.
He said the Community Commons could be built next year, while approval of Cedar Creek Landing’s site in a floodplain “might be a while” in coming. The Commons could be used year-round, he added.
“Both projects are great projects, and they serve two different purposes,” Ley said.
“The biggest difference between the two projects is the community involvement,” Payne responded. She said plans for Cedar Creek Landing evolved from public surveys and community forums.
At other times in the debate, the candidates generally agreed that Auburn needs to address traffic problems, preservation of historic buildings and a need for more recreation opportunities.
“We know we are not welcoming people to Auburn very well,” Payne said in response to one of many questions submitted by the debate’s audience.
“Not only is it not very attractive, it’s also dangerous,” she said about the city’s west-side business corridor along S.R. 8. She said the area “doesn’t describe who our community is once you go past that part of our industry.” She said “exciting grants” are available to make it more appealing.
Ley said the west side needs attention to traffic and pedestrian movement and safety, as well as beautification. He suggested having have service organizations sponsor landscaping around Interstate 69 ramps and installing a sign that is welcoming to visitors.
Pools and preservation
Payne said last year’s closing of Auburn’s swimming pool could be “a silver lining.” She added, “It gives us a new opportunity to look at what we need. Is it a pool? Is it a water park? Is it a splash pad?” She prescribed “including more people in the conversation.”
Ley noted that the YMCA of DeKalb County provides an opportunity for water recreation. He said the former city pool was privately funded when it was built in the 1960s, and in recent years it operated in the red. Ley said he would support any organization that proposed a plan to build a pool and operate it without losses.
Responding to a question about historic preservation, Ley said his company has worked on preservation projects. “We understand the complexity of doing that,” he said, adding, “There is a cost to that.”
He pointed to his proposal for a Community Bridge over Cedar Creek near downtown, re-using a century-old bridge that recently was removed from eastern DeKalb County.
Regarding possible renovation of the Auburn Hotel, Ley cautioned, “You’re talking some very, very serious money.”
“Our biggest asset is our historic structures,” Payne said, pledging to create a new historic preservation commission and seek preservation grants and tax credits through the state.
“I’ve got a lot of experience in working with state agencies,” she said. “We can make an impact in saving the places that are most important to our community. … I understand that it is super-expensive to save some of these places. … I think that we can find the resources available. I don’t easily take ‘no’ for an answer.”
Ley used his closing remarks to express his feelings about Auburn.
“What makes this community amazing is that while we may not agree with our neighbors and their views, we have respect for their opinions, and when they are in need, we are the first to step in and help,” Ley said. “The strength of this community comes from our acceptance of each other, our ability to work together and our ability to see past our differences and focus on what is best for Auburn.”
In her final remarks, Payne said, “Leadership is about showing up, and that’s what you should expect from your next mayor. I’ll continue to build on the relationships I have fostered with state agencies and community members.”
Payne said her campaign for mayor has “always been about creating a better community.”
