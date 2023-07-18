Garrett Fire Territory board to meet
GARRETT — The Garrett Fire Territory executive board will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 25.
The meeting will be held at the Garrett City Council Chamber located on the second floor of City Hall at 130 S. Randolph St., Garrett.
The purpose of the meeting is to review the budget and other discussions.
