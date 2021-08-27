FISHERS — More than 75 examples of the famed Avanti automobile are lining up for the return of elite judging during the upcoming meeting of the Avanti Owners Association International, which convenes in Fishers from Sept. 7-11.
The earliest Avanti models were built by Studebaker of Indiana, following a breakneck design program initiated by industrial designer Raymond Loewy at the behest of Studebaker President Sherwood Egbert. Egbert first doodled his concepts for the new car literally on the back of an envelope.
From the desert in Palm Springs, California, the four-person Loewy team brought forth the design of a stylish fiberglass-bodied sports car in record time, producing a clay scale model in just eight days.
Loewy wanted a low-slung car with a long hood and a wasp-waist design on the rear fenders, sometimes called a Coke bottle shape. While the Avanti was Studebaker’s last gasp and fewer than 5,000 were made, the Avanti marque continued in production under various manufacturers until 2007. A number of models are expected to be shown at the Fishers concours.
More than 170 members of the Avanti Owners Association International from 26 states are planning to meet at the Fishers Hyatt Place/Hyatt House hotel, 11455 IKEA Way during the same week as the Studebaker Drivers Club also holds its international meet in Indianapolis.
Among the highlights of the Avanti events in Fishers:
• On Friday afternoon, Sept. 10, the public is invited to see more than 75 Avantis expected for judging. An Avanti Timeline Display showing Avanti production from 1963 through 2007 will also be on display in the afternoon at the Hyatt Place/Hyatt House in Fishers;
• The red 1963 R2 Studebaker Avanti used in the Netflix TV series Gotham will be on display; and
• Multiple technical seminars will be conducted by former Studebaker and Avanti Motors employees, with analysis of Studebaker service bulletins and running changes, a car detailing seminar, and “how not to be scammed” when buying an Avanti. Among the presenters is former Studebaker draftsman Jack Thomas, who will talk about what it was like to work at Studebaker during the fast-paced development of the Studebaker Avanti. Thomas worked with Engineering to draw the Avanti dash and instrument panel, hood, and deck lid.
For more information, contact Mike Baker at mikebaker@aoai.org.
