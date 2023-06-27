Flat tire causes trailer fire near Ashley

ASHLEY — A flat tire sparked a fire in a trailer just after 1:30 a.m. Monday morning on Interstate 69 near Ashley, the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office reported.
There were no injuries.
The driver of the semi was traveling north on I-69 near the 340 mile marker. Police said a tire on the trailer became flat at some point while on the interstate.
The driver realized smoke was coming from the trailer and pulled over to the shoulder. Police said the trailer then caught fire from the tire burning and becoming flat. The driver unhooked the semi-tractor from the trailer.
Police said I-69 was shut down for approximately an hour so that the fire could be extinguished.
County police were assisted by the Waterloo Marshal’s Department and the Ashley Fire Department.
