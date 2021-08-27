GARRETT — Tom Davis grew up learning auto upholstery work in his father’s shop in Garrett.
“I just kind of fell in love with doing it,” he said.
Today, he finds his skill has become a rarity. Customers who travel from Canada and as distant as Utah and Oklahoma tell him, “No one’s doing what you’re doing anymore,” he said.
People won’t have to travel that far to see Davis’s work when he opens his shop, Interiors by Thomas, for the annual Garage Tour, Sunday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Davis’s shop at 1718 W. State Road 8, between Auburn and Garrett, is one of six stops on Sunday’s tour, which starts up next week’s Auburn Cord Duesenberg Festival. The tour has a theme of “The Year of the Restoration Shop.”
“We specialize in the restoration and customizing of the older vehicles,” Davis said.
But that’s not all. The shop also offers leather conversions and convertible tops for new cars, along with seat repairs.
“Our bread and butter is the repair work on interiors,” Davis said.
Interiors by Thomas works with carpet, headliners, vinyl tops, convertible tops, boat interiors, boat covers and even helicopters and airplanes. Davis creates interiors for several auto restoration shops.
“Everybody wants the old car look, but they want it to drive, feel and look like a new car,” Davis said about his custom work.
Davis’s father, Jack, worked on interiors starting in 1966 at his home, eventually opening Garrett Auto Trim.
Tom Davis did his first complete interior restoration on his first car, a 1957 Chevy two-door hardtop that he still owns.
After trying another career, Tom Davis came back to what he loves and opened his shop on S.R. 8 in 2008.
“Every day I get up, I enjoy doing it,” he said. The shop attracts plenty of business, as well as frequent compliments on its sharp appearance, which features displays of vintage signs and gasoline pumps.
“If a guy’s going to let me work on a million-dollar car, I want them to drive into the driveway and get that perception that ‘This guy is particular, he cares about what his place looks like, so he must be caring about my car while it’s here,’” Davis said.
Sunday’s visitors will see the shop’s current occupants: a 1932 Auburn Boattail Speedster that is being reupholstered to match its original leather, a 1979 Pontiac TransAm and 1966 Chevelle.
“I think a lot of people enjoy looking at the process more than just looking at the finished product,” Davis said.
A dozen examples of cars the shop has finished will be parked outside, including 1958 and 1959 Bel Air convertibles, MoPar cars and Camaros.
The tour also will offer a behind-the-scenes look at five other shops in and around Auburn:
• the National Auto and Truck Museum Youth Education Center, inside the museum at 1000 Gordon Buehrig Place in Auburn. Visitors can watch the program’s young mechanics work on a variety of vintage cars.
• the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Conservation Center, next to the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum at 1600 Wayne St., Auburn. Guests will see classic cars being maintained by the museum’s volunteer Pit Crew and visit the “secret storage building” housing automotive treasures.
• Pokorny’s Restorations, 1702 S. Wayne St., Auburn. The shop’s current projects and several past restorations will be on display.
• Praxis City Garage, 220 W. Ensley Ave., Auburn. A tour of the facility will feature a collection of exotic automobiles and “super cars.”
• John Fink’s shop at 1538 W. Auburn Drive, Auburn. Visitors will see Fink’s collector cars, the funny car driven by Alexis Dejoria on the NHRA drag-racing circuit and the racing team’s semi rigs.
The admission donation is $5 for one site or $10 for all six stops. Tickets may be purchased at the National Auto & Truck Museum at 1000 Gordon Buehrig Place, Auburn, or any of the Garage Tour stops. For more information, call the National Auto and Truck Museum at 925-9100.
