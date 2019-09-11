Today
Chair Yoga, 9:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Traditional Yoga, 10:30 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Mah Jongg, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Thursday
Tai Chi, 10-11 a.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Euchre, 12:30 p.m., Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
High In Plain Sight youth substance abuse prevention presentation, 5-6:30 p.m. and 7-8:30 p.m., DeKalb High School auditorium. Officer Jermaine Galloway, a nationally recognized expert in the field, will speak. Free for all students, parents and community stakeholders from DeKalb Central, DeKalb Eastern and Garrett-Keyser-Butler schools.
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn, free community meal starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship.
Friday
SHIP Counseling, 10 a.m. to noon, Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn.
Saturday
Waffle bacon breakfast, Pleasant Chapel Church of the Brethren, 1993 C.R. 8, Ashley. Freewill donations will be accepted. Proceeds will go to the church’s camp fund.
Friends of the Eckhart Public Library book sale, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the library annex, 212 W. 12th St., Auburn.
Free airplane rides for kids with Experimental Aircraft Association members, 9 a.m. to noon, Gate 7, DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Auburn. A parent or guardian must be present to complete a registration form. More information is online at VAA37.org.
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on Van Vleek Street.
Pedal 4 Paws Poker Run and After Party, featuring live music by Choice, Bubbas BBQ and auction items to benefit the DeKalb Humane Society. Depart 1 p.m. from the James Cultural Plaza, with final arrival at 6 p.m. at the Auburn Elks Lodge. All modes of transportation are welcome. Prizes will be awarded for the top three poker hands. Registration is $30. Tickets for the after-party only may be purchased at the Auburn Elks Lodge, Carbaugh Jewelers or at the door for $10.
Sunday, Sept. 15
Image of Hope Ranch Fall Festival, 5499 C.R. 31, Auburn, featuring pony rides, inflatable bounce houses, ranch tours, equine obstacle course demonstration, festival games, children’s activities, pumpkin painting, face painting and more. Admission free. Donations accepted.
Thursday, Sept. 19
Downtown Auburn Cruise-in, courthouse square; vehicle check-in starts at 5:30 p.m. at 7th and Cedar streets; door prizes and award to most popular car; free admission.
Cupbearer Cafe, 138 E. 7th St., Auburn, free community meal starting at 5:30 p.m., followed by Celebrate Recovery, coffee and fellowship.
Saturday, Sept. 21
Cars & Coffee, 9-11 a.m., free cruise-in at the Auburn Cord Duesenberg Automobile Museum’s Education and Exhibit Plaza across from the museum showroom at 1600 S. Wayne St. Hobby, custom, antique and performance cars of all types are invited.
Tuesday, Sept. 24
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Saturday, Sept. 28
All-you-can-eat breakfast, 7-11 a.m. DeKalb County Airport, 2710 C.R. 60, Hangar A, Auburn at the EAA Vintage Chapter 37 Clubhouse. Breakfast will be scrambled eggs, sausage, pancakes, toast, mixed fruit, coffee, juice and milk. Freewill donations will fund aviation scholarships.
Sunday, Sept. 29
DeKalb Community Band, Civil War Re-enactment concert, 1 p.m., Angola.
Wednesday, Oct. 2
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Tuesday, Oct. 8
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Saturday, Oct. 12
Waterloo Depot open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.; Friends of the Depot volunteers will be on hand to answer questions and offer light refreshments at the historic train station on Van Vleek Street.
Monday, Oct. 14
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Friday, Oct. 18
Spaghetti supper, all you can eat, 5-7 p.m., New Life Lutheran Church, 365 Lockhart St., Waterloo. Freewill offering.
Tuesday, Oct. 22
Northern Indiana Grandparents Group, 6:30 p.m. at the Heimach Center, 1800 E. 7th St., Auburn; conversations about brain and child development research in children. All are welcome. Refreshments will be served.
Monday, Oct. 28
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Nov. 6
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Nov. 11
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Nov. 12
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Monday, Nov. 25
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Wednesday, Dec. 4
Simple Servings free meals, 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., hosted by St. John’s United Church of Christ at the Fairfieeld Community center, 1351 C.R. 12, Corunna.
Monday, Dec. 9
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
U.S. Rep. Jim Banks’ staff meets with citizens, 2-4 p.m., Garrett Public Library, 107 W. Houston St.
Monday, Dec. 23
Auburn Kiwanis Club, meeting, 6:15 p.m., Paradise Buffet, 1411 Shook Drive, Auburn.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.