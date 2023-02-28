Arts commission welcomes Lynch
AUBURN — The Auburn Arts Commission has welcomed Bridgette Lynch as its newest member.
The commission is a non-profit volunteer organization that works to promote the arts in DeKalb County.
Projects sponsored by the commission have included public art exhibits and associated educational programming, musical performances, theater performances, children’s theater workshops, poetry readings, an annual Snowbound Writers’ Contest, art shows and a photography exhibit.
“I am excited to join the Auburn Arts Commission and hope to bring new ideas, as well as helping to plan future events. I am an avid gardener, enjoy camping, and love to organize anything in my home or my life being a mom and wife,” Lynch said.
“I have lived in DeKalb County my entire life and am looking forward to this new opportunity in our community.”
