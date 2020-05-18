AUBURN — DeKalb County government buildings will be open to the public without appointments beginning June 1.
All visitors must wear masks and use hand sanitizer upon entry into a county building.
DeKalb County Commissioners announced the change at their meeting Monday in the DeKalb County Courthouse.
Commissioners closed all government buildings except for appointment in an order issued March 16. A week later, they removed the exception for appointments, allowing only “essential visitors” inside.
Buildings reopened to the public with appointments starting May 4, with the requirements for masks and hand sanitizer.
Monday, commissioners said they would seek a second opinion on possible remodeling of the county office building at 215 E. 9th St., Auburn.
Commissioners previously discussed adding a second floor over the building’s atrium to become the new home of the Department of Development Services.
Commissioners President William Hartman said one construction company estimated the cost at more than $200,000. He said he intends to ask another contractor in hopes of a lower estimate.
Hartman said he foresees making temporary repairs to the existing development office on South Union Street, which abuts the east side of the County Office Building.
“I’m just really hesitant to put $100,000 into that old building,” Hartman said.
“We’re dumping money into the old jail, left and right. I don’t want to dump money into this building, left and right, and still have problems.”
Hartman floated the idea of building a new planning office across Union Street on land the county now uses as a parking lot.
From the audience, county commissioner candidate Kevin Webb offered to assess the existing office’s foundation to determine if it is “affordably fixable.”
Commissioners also voted to buy new CHEVROLET Colorado pickup truck for the planning department.
The commissioners purchased two dump trucks for the highway department.
The chassis will come from Stoops. Commissioners ordered two Western Star trucks for $118,410 each.
The combined purchase cost $11,040 more than the bid for two Internatlonal chassis. Highway Superintendent Ben Parker said the Western Star trucks offer substantially different visibility and safety features. He also citied high maintenance expenses for his department’s International truck engines
Commissioners took the lower of two bids for equipping the trucks. Kalida Truck Equipment of Ohio will outfit two trucks for a combined price of $217,200, the lower bid by $944.
Hartman proposed hiring a part-time code enforcement officer for the county who would work 10 hours per week
He said the officer’s work would be “driven by complaint, not going out and looking for problems.” He said he is concerned about environmental hazards such as tires and junk cars.
“I think it’s great idea,” said county attorney James McCanna. “The person Bill has in mind would hit the ground running.”
Auditor Jan Bauman reported that the county is eligible for up to $1.4 million in federal funding to pay for expenses directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The money may not be used to replace lost revenue or for expenses already budgeted.
Bauman said it may be wise to use that money instead of Federal Emergency Management funding, which requires long waiting times.
