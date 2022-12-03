Monday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Commissioners, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn. A closed executive session will begin at 10:15 a.m. to discuss personnel and applications received.
1:30 p.m. — DeKalb County Council Tax Abatement Committee, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss Thalassa energy project and the tax abatement application for which the DeKalb County Council is the designating body. The Sculpin solar project will be discussed, regarding updating the score sheet and vote on a recommendation to the council.
5 p.m. — City of Butler Redevelopment Commission and Economic Development Commission, Butler City Hall, 215 S. Broadway. Joint meeting to review the process of a future strategic plan for the west side of Butler’s industrial area for the Citation property and site (formerly known as Bohn Aluminum) for potential adaptive re-use.
5:30 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St., executive session to discuss a job performance evaluation of individual employees.
6 p.m. — Hamilton Town Council, Town Hall, 900 S. Wayne St.
6 p.m. — Altona Town Board, Altona Town Hall, 1312 W. Quincy St.
6:30 p.m. — Butler Board of Works, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
7 p.m. — Butler City Council, City Hall, 215 S. Broadway.
Tuesday
Noon — Auburn Redevelopment Commission, council chambers, City Hall 206 E. 9th St.
8:30 a.m. — Garrett Board of Public Works and Safety, City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
5 p.m. — Auburn Ordinance and Resolution Committee, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St. The purpose of the meeting is to discuss amendments to Municipal Code Chapter 112 Itinerant Vendors.
6 p.m. — Auburn Common Council, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
7 p.m. — Garrett Common Council, Garrett City Hall, 130 S. Randolph St.
Thursday
8:30 a.m. — DeKalb County Drainage Board, Commissioners’ Court, courthouse, Auburn.
9 a.m. — Auburn Board of Works, council chambers, City Hall, 206 E. 9th St.
