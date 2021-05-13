AUBURN — A Dine 2 Donate event will take place Thursday at The Italian Grille, 227 N. Duesenberg Drive.
The Italian Grille will donate a portion of a customer’s bill to the Tri Kappa Pink Out Fund.
The Tri Kappa Pink Out DeKalb County Fund is available to any DeKalb County resident in need of any financial medical assistance with a mammogram and/or breast cancer journey. Applications are available at any local hospital, the DeKalb County Community Foundation and the website TriKappaAuburn.org.
The fund has provided medical financial assistance for more than 50 DeKalb County residents, with new applications coming in frequently.
Anyone with questions may contact the Pink Out committee directly or send email to auburnalphapi@trikappa.org.
People can watch the Tri-Kappa Auburn Facebook page and website TriKappaAuburn.org for updates.
