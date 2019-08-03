AUBURN — Prison evangelists from around the nation are in Auburn this weekend for a conference hosted by Inspiration Ministries at the Cupbearer Cafe.
About 50 people are attending the Coalition of Prison Evangelists conference that began Thursday and continues through today. Inspiration Ministries President Andy Foster is a COPE board member and also is scheduled to be the closing speaker at the event this evening.
“COPE is a national organization that focuses on prison ministry and re-entry,” Foster explained. As well as ministering to the incarcerated and those re-entering society, COPE volunteers also minister to the children and families of the incarcerated, he added.
Friday, David Liebel, director for religions and volunteer services for the Indiana Department of Correction, shared how he has seen prison ministry make an impact on the incarcerated.
“Being a positive influence, that’s what’s needed,” Liebel said of how prison evangelists can meet the needs of those in prison. “Just being there.”
A former prison inmate urged the evangelists to “do life” with inmates and those who had been incarcerated and are re-entering society.
Friday’s speakers also included William Bumphus, president of Jesus Inside Prison in Indianapolis and a COPE board member.
According to his biography on COPE’s website, Bumphus was arrested 23 times and served four prison terms in three Indiana prisons. In 1978, while he was awaiting trial on a theft and burglary charge, four other inmates shared the gospel with Bumphus.
“He was saved in that jail, sentenced to four years and miraculously released after only 10 months. While incarcerated at Indiana State Prison in Michigan City, Indiana, Jesus told William to go out and build Him a prison ministry,” according to COPE.
For the past 29 years, Bumphus has traveled to prisons, jails, youth facilities and churches sharing the love of Jesus. He founded Jesus Inside Prison Ministry Inc. in 1981. He and his wife of 28 years, Juanita, also founded Faith Center Church International in Indianapolis. In 1997, they opened the Jesus House, an aftercare facility for released Christian prisoners.
Author and public speaker Louis Dooley was scheduled to share his testimony with the group today. The author of “Prison Saved My Life,” Dooley is a former prisoner, sentenced to two life sentences plus 100 years for theft and attempted murder, who now is a free man giving hope to other inmates.
Those attending the conference also had the opportunity to visit Inspiration Ministries’ Plus One Farm and Living Waters Farmers Marketplace on S.R. 8, Butler.
“It takes a unique individual to want to do prison ministry. You have to have a lot of hope that lives can be transformed,” Foster said.
Foster himself spent time in a Florida prison, where he found redemption and purpose, going on to create Inspiration Ministries in Auburn.
“I have such an affinity for this group. They made a difference not only in my life, but so many people’s lives,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.