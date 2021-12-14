AUBURN — DeKalb County Judge Monte Brown sentenced a Butler man to 20 years behind bars Monday for child molesting.
Joshua Carnahan, 43, of the 4700 block of C.R. 55, pleaded guilty to the Level 1 felony as part of a plea agreement filed in DeKalb Superior Court II.
Brown sentenced Carnahan to 25 years in prison, with 20 years to serve and five years suspended. He placed Carnahan on probation for five years.
According to a police affidavit of probable cause, the victim estimated that Carnahan touched her a couple of times a week over a period of several years.
During Monday’s hearing, the court heard from four witnesses who spoke on Carnahan’s behalf. They included family, friends and members of his church family.
They asked that whatever sentence the court might impose would allow Carnahan to continue to provide for his family.
One witness said Carnahan is “truly sorry for his sins” and has shown total repentance and remorse for what he did. He asked Brown to have mercy on Carnahan.
Brown noted that the plea agreement caps any executed sentence at 20 years, which is the minimum that can be imposed on the charge to which Carnahan had pleaded guilty. None of that 20 years is suspendable, Brown added.
The nature of the offense and the length of the sentence also makes Carnahan ineligible to serve his sentence in a facility other than prison, the court noted.
“This is a minimum sentence,” Chief Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Neal Blythe said.
“I understand that the minimum sentence is very harsh, but we’re talking about molesting a child over a number of years.”
Carnahan’s attorney, Nicholas Wallace, said Carnahan has accepted responsibility for his actions and has expressed remorse.
Wallace said Carnahan has been gainfully employed and has provided financial support to his family.
Wallace said Carnahan is a Christian and sees his sin as a result of giving in to the temptations of the Devil.
Wallace said 19 people, including those who testified during Monday’s hearing, were in the hallway outside of the courtroom on Carnahan’s behalf.
Addressing the court, Carnahan said, “I come before you as a broken man.”
He admitted committing a “terrible offense” and apologized to the victim and the victim’s mother for the pain he has caused.
He apologized to his sons for his “failure as a father” and to his biological and spiritual families for the disappointment and grief he has caused them.
Carnahan said he takes full responsibility for his actions and the damage he has caused.
Accepting the plea agreement and ordering that Carnahan serve 20 years in prison, Brown said, “I have no ability to do anything other that that,” adding, “I think you deserve that.”
Brown said there are no sentencing alternatives available and that Carnahan must serve his sentence in the Indiana Department of Correction.
He ordered that Carnahan be taken into custody at the conclusion of the hearing.
As part of the plea agreement, a second count of child molesting, a Class A felony, was dismissed.
