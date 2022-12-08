INDIANAPOLIS — State Sen. Tyler Johnson, R-Leo, Dist. 14, has received his committee assignments for the 123rd Indiana General Assembly.
Johnson will serve on the following Senate committees: education and career development; elections; family and children services and health and provider services.
“As a newly elected state senator, I am excited to be a team player on my assigned committees,” Johnson said. “I come to the Senate with real-life experience in the hospital setting, and I look forward to contributing to the health committee — and all my committees — to the best of my ability.”
The appointments were made by Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray, R-Martinsville.
Johnson is beginning his first term representing District 14. He was elected in November and succeeds long-time Sen. Dennis Kruse, R-Auburn.
Committee hearings can be viewed online by visiting iga.in.gov. Legislative calendars, agendas, vote tallies and proposed legislation can also be found on this site.
The 2023 legislative session ceremonially began with Organization Day on Nov. 22. The Senate is scheduled to reconvene for session Jan. 9.
