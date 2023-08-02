AUBURN — The DeKalb County Commissioners Monday indicated they are receptive to the idea of taking over Opportunity Boulevard at Kruse Plaza if it is brought up to appropriate standards.
John Kruse, who operates Kruse Plaza off of C.R. 11-A, appeared before the commissioners Monday to see if there was any interest in his proposal.
“I’m here today to talk to you about Opportunity Boulevard, which is part of American Heritage Village, which we commonly refer to now primarily Kruse Plaza,” Kruse told the commissioners.
Kruse said the property was acquired about 4 1/2 years ago.
“What we have accomplished, if I’m not mistaken, I believe we have brought more people to the campus of Kruse Plaza than any other facility or location in our county in the last 4 1/2 years,” Kruse said.
Specifically, Kruse said, the facility hosts weddings, corporate events, community milestone events and non-profit events.
“As we’re doing all those events, my favorite thing to do … is to really build on our heritage in Auburn.
“Being able to conduct the Auburn auction is something I really love.”
Kruse said his company, Worldwide Auctioneers, was started 21 years ago in Auburn, and has been conducting its exclusive boutique automobile auction event for many years.
“Last year, with the departure of RM and their group, there wasn’t anybody else, so we went ahead and expanded and we had what I don’t know how else to describe other than a magical event,” Kruse said.
“Our goal is to build off of our heritage and build something that’s newer and better.
“My request is a stacked request with the redevelopment commission and that is that we get the road that services this entire development up to the standards that it ought to be so that we can hopefully match the upward trajectory of the development and the facility to the roads,” Kruse told the commissioners.
“I don’t believe I have the ability on my own to actually do it. There’s a little discrepancy on who owns the road,” he added.
Kruse showed an original plat that includes a statement, “All streets shown and not herefore dedicated are hereby dedicated to the public.”
“I believe it was the original intent of everyone involved at the time that the roads that are platted at American Heritage Village would belong to the public, which since we’re in the county, I think that’s the county. The redevelopment commission has expressed some agreeance that they would participate in correcting that,” Kruse said.
Kruse said the top coat of the road was never put on and there is one significant small area that would need a little more repair than a normal resurfacing.
“If we get the road up to appropriate standards, will the county take the road? That’s the bottom-line question. The follow-up to that is, ‘Well, who would maintain it later? Who would plow it? And I understand those are important questions that must be asked,” Kruse added.
“When I say we’re going to have millions of people out there, that’s not an exaggeration at all. I believe we may get close to that in a given year, much less over time. If we’re repairing that road in the future, I think it’ll be for good reason.
“Again, we’ll have had millions of people using it for activities and events and economic impact and development that would be happening somewhere else — most likely not in DeKalb County at all — if they’re not able to do that. I have lost a bunch of events. I’ve not been able to conduct quite a few events because of the condition of the road, particularly car-related,” Kruse said.
“Again, I would respectfully request that you as commissioners accept the idea and kind of deliberate and see if you might find it appropriate that, pending the redevelopment commission along with us landowners getting that road where it should be standard-wise, that the county accept that.”
Kruse said there is high probability of additional development in the area if the road is brought up to proper repair.
“I would look at this favorably, depending on what redevelopment (commission) says and there is no doubt that that brings in a huge amount of income here in DeKalb County and puts us on the map, so I think we ought to consider it for sure,” Commissioner Todd Sanderson said.
“I agree,” said Mike Watson.
“I appreciate what you’ve been able to accomplish over the last couple of years John, and very much appreciate the way you’ve worked with non-profits for meetings and so forth. It’s a great situation,” Watson continued. “I think there are a couple of things that may need to be clarified.
“That is platted as a planned unit development and it’s in the city ETJ (extra-territorial jurisdiction) … I guess you’d want to make sure what the city would require.”
“I think we have the consensus here that we’d be willing to do that,” Commissioners President Bill Hartman said of Kruse’s request that the commissioners consider his proposal.
“I believe we’d need to bring (highway) superintendent (Ben) Parker into the conversation and clarify details with the city as far as what will need to be done, if they’re going to require gutters and so forth out there.”
“With your conceptual consent, what the redevelopment commission asked me to do is speak to you. Is it appropriate for me to go back to them and say, ‘Hey, there’s some receptivity there?’ Work out some details and let’s get an actual plan?” Kruse asked.
“Yes,” Hartman responded, with Sanderson and Watson concurring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.