CORUNNA — DeKalb County Republican Chairman Richard “Rick” Ring has appointed Kurtis Christlieb to fill a vacancy on the Fairfield Township Board.
The vacancy was created when Darin Yarian was appointed as the new Fairfield Township trustee. Yarian is filling the remaining term of Sicily Wappes, who resigned earlier this month. The term runs through Dec. 31, 2022.
Darin Yarian was a member of the Fairfield Township Advisory Board before his selection as the new trustee.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.